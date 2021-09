Sewing TikTok Is Social Media’s Own Project Runway

The designer also creates videos that show how she recreates luxury pieces. Earlier this month, when she saw stylist Amanda Murray wearing a JW Anderson pom-pom camisole dress, Sullivan couldn’t stop thinking about it. But when she found out the dress was already sold out, Sullivan decided to make a version of it herself. First, she found a similar fabric and made the pattern based on a dress she already owned. She later decided to make it with just one shoulder strap and figured that, if she was going to go through the trouble of making herself this dress, she’d want it to be reversible. For the pom poms, she bought a tool to make them at home. The result? A Sullivan-approved version of the JW Anderson dress that she made to fit not only her budget, but her needs as a working designer who treasures the versatility of two dresses in one garment.