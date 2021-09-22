Sewing TikTok Is Social Media’s Own Project Runway

Other creators on #SewingTikTok are betting the platform will boost their own businesses. Recently, designer Simone Sullivan went viral on the app after she recreated a piece she couldn’t afford: an Alexander McQueen cropped corset top with ruffled sleeves that came with a hefty price tag of almost $2,000. She documented her process of creating a dupe — from patternmaking to final zip-up — on TikTok. “I quickly noticed people were really into this,” she said of her behind-the-scenes footage. While Sullivan, 27, had been sharing her design and sewing process on the app for months, this video was her first to go viral, generating over 700,000 views in less than a month.