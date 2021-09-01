Fall Is Fast Approaching. Here Are 23 Outfits To Wear Upon Its Arrival

As much as we like to think of summer as a time for dressing to excess, flaunting outfits full of bright shades and clashing patterns, when it comes down to it, most of our warm-weather outfits are primarily concerned with staying cool. Fall, however, is different. With chillier temperatures and decreasing humidity comes the ability to take more risks with our wardrobes, via strategic layering, non-traditional colors (think: anything but burgundy, mustard, and P.S.L.), and mismatching textures. When you no longer have to take sweat into account, a lot of sartorial doors are unlocked.
This fall is especially advantageous given the throng of workers and students returning to offices and IRL school, where many are expected to wear something other than sweats (even if it is a matching set). And with a forthcoming influx in outfit inspiration coming from the streets outside of Fashion Month shows, there’s really no excuse not to do the most style-wise as we make the trek back to in-person life.
To aid in the creation of your fall fashion moodboard, we rounded up 23 outfits to consider ahead of the season’s impending arrival.