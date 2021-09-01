What The R29 Fashion Team Is Excited For This September

To quote The September Issue, the documentary that follows the makings of Vogue's biggest issue of the year, September is the January of fashion. It’s Fashion Month, a time when, even amid the pandemic, the industry celebrates the talent and innovation it prides itself on.
For the Refinery29 team, it’s going to be a busy month. When New York Fashion Week arrives there will be tons of (in-person) shows, as well as digital releases, and many outfits to be planned. Later in the month, designers will take over London, Milan, and Paris.
Yet, fashion celebrations are also popping up in the art world, with the unveiling of the first part of Costume Institute’s "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" exhibit, which will follow the much-anticipated Met Gala red carpet, as well as the ballet debut of designers Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortázar at this year’s New York City Ballet fall gala.
Ahead, some of the fashion events and releases that our team is looking forward to this month.