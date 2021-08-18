A TV Lover’s Guide To The Wonderful World Of Liane Moriarty Books

The good news is that author Liane Moriarty's latest book-turned-television series, Nine Perfect Strangers, has arrived on Hulu. The bad news? You’re going to have to wait week to week to watch the drama unfold at Tranquillum House Resort. How are you ever going to fill that time? Well, might I suggest a good book or two?
Thankfully, if you’re brand new to Moriarty's world there’s so much to discover and dive into — and by that, I mean read! Yes, it’s one thing to watch Big Little Lies, but it’s another experience entirely to turn to the source material. As a prolific author, Moriarty's written almost a dozen novels, with another one on the way in September, titled Apples Never Fall. And considering that a good majority of them are in the works for film and television adaptations, now might be a good time to pick one up and start reading.
Every single one of Moriarty's novels is absolutely seeping with drama (and, more often than not, secrets), but it can be daunting to pick your starter book. So, it might be best to base your first read off of TV shows you've already watched and loved. Moriarty's work is in a league of its own, but it's also remarkably well-matched for television. There’s a reason Big Little Lies was such a phenomenon, after all. So, without further ado, it's time to find your next late-summer read.