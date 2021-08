Rihanna Wore TikTok’s Favorite Going-Out Top With Low-Rise Jeans

The scarf top first gained traction back in 2020, when a handful of TikTokers, led in large part by Lisbon-based content creator Claudya Moreira , began posting how-to videos for transforming silk scarves into going-out tops (in the style of Jennifer Aniston at the 1999 SAG Awards ). Moreira and more’s videos became so popular, in fact, that the hashtag #scarftop , which is jam-packed with ways to tie your scarf collection in the most creative of ways, now has over 52 million views.