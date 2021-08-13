Rihanna Wore TikTok’s Favorite Going-Out Top With Low-Rise Jeans

Rarely does Rihanna succumb to fads, likely because she’s often the one starting them. Yet, the billionaire fashion-beauty mogul’s latest look featured this summer’s most viral going-out top.
Around 5am on Friday morning, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted leaving the New York City nightclub Pergola in full fashion form. The singer wore distressed Balenciaga low-rise jeans, which she layered over top of a pair of red Adidas track pants and exposed boxers; a silk headscarf; and a Harley Davidson scarf top. The latter happens to be one of TikTok’s most pervasive trends.
The scarf top first gained traction back in 2020, when a handful of TikTokers, led in large part by Lisbon-based content creator Claudya Moreira, began posting how-to videos for transforming silk scarves into going-out tops (in the style of Jennifer Aniston at the 1999 SAG Awards). Moreira and more’s videos became so popular, in fact, that the hashtag #scarftop, which is jam-packed with ways to tie your scarf collection in the most creative of ways, now has over 52 million views.
Advertisement
Technically, Rihanna’s scarf top isn’t quite as DIY as those found on TikTok. Instead, the singer-designer’s choice is of the more constructed variety, featuring added halter-style spaghetti straps.
Either way you prefer to wear them — tied around your torso like the tops du jour on TikTok or atop your head — with the weekend just hours away, scarves are proving to be more and more of a worthy option for this evening’s Friday night plans. Before you decide, make sure to check out #scarftop for #inspo.