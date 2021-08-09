Target Taps Sandy Liang, Rachel Comey & More For Its Fall Designer Collection

Following its dress collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, RIXO, and ALEXIS, Target is now partnering with four new designers for its fall lineup. On Monday, the retailer revealed that its fall collection will include collaborations with Rachel Comey, Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, and Nili Lotan.
For the collection, each designer was tasked with bringing their signature looks to the line. The result includes fall essentials, like trench coats and sweaters, as well as on-trend pieces, like psychedelic prints and colorblocking.
“This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the season,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in the press release.
While announcing the news, Target also released a sneak peek of the line with four looks. Rachel Comey’s lineup includes a green-and-blue turtleneck dress, while Victor Glemaud’s features a striped red-and-white long-sleeve shirt and navy blue pants. Meanwhile, the Sandy Liang collab offers a black dress with puffed sleeves and Nili Lotan’s classic American staples are represented in a striped sweater-and-camel coat look.
Although there is no exact date for the release yet, the collection — which includes sizes XXS to 4X and will range from $15 to $80 — will be available on Target.com and IRL stores sometime in September.