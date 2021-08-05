“A couple weeks ago, it was my first day of work and I showed up wearing some old skinny jeans — the type you store deeply in the back of your closet — because I figured, whatever, it’s just work,” Peña tells Refinery29, noting that her job’s dress code restricts her from wearing ripped jeans, thus eliminating the other denim options in her wardrobe. (She’s currently working at a retail distribution center, where employees dress more for utility purposes than individual style.) The day was a disaster, she says, in part because she didn’t feel comfortable in what she was wearing. “I went out later that day — at 9 p.m. to be exact, when the only place open was Target — to buy a new pair.” Knowing that the store had good, cheap jeans, she says it seemed like a solid choice for a pair she planned on only wearing to work. “I looked around, saw those jeans, and was [instantly] amazed,” she says. “They made my waist look snatched!”