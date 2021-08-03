Lady Gaga’s Pinstripe Suit Has Us Thinking About Back-To-Work Attire

Lady Gaga’s summer has been full of memorable looks. From sky-high Pleaser boots to a straight-off-the-runway purple Valentino couture look, the House Of Gucci star knows how to keep her little monsters happy. Now, ahead of her Radio City Music Hall concert with Tony Bennett, the singer wore one of fall’s biggest trends: menswear-inspired suiting.
On Monday, Gaga stepped out on her way to rehearsals in a grey pinstripe suit, paired with black cat-eye sunglasses, a white handbag, and nude tall platforms.
Gaga has an inclination for dramatic fashion, making this take on everyday workwear (if you can manage the impossibly high heels on throughout your workday) a departure from her usual ensembles. Not to say that this is the first time that she’s donned suiting. Earlier this spring, she sported a white Max Mara suit and black tank top, while, in 2018, she appeared in an oversized khaki suit (sans shirt) at Elle’s Women In Hollywood event.
As evidenced during Paris couture week, street style is likewise embracing the oversized suit trend, as are designers like Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Prada.
Other celebrities have also taken to the blazer-pants look ahead of the fall’s chilly temperatures. Dua Lipa donned a neon orange suit earlier this month (paired with a floss string bikini, no less), while Rihanna wore a leather blazer and sheer pants to her mom's birthday in April.
If you’re already revamping your workwear wardrobe for pumpkin spice season, here are a few looks to consider.