Of Course The Bachelorette Finale Is Going To Be All About Greg

After a convoluted conversation that was hard for everyone — including Grippo and Thurston — to follow, Grippo decided he wasn't getting what he needed from Thurston. "Who cares about the rose," he said. "If it’s not real, it’s not real." He then proclaimed to Thurston that he was "done." Despite Thurston (kinda?) trying to get him to stay, Greg stormed away from her. Thurston then locked herself in the bathroom and proclaimed that she, too, wanted to go home — but we know she doesn't. The promo shows that she sticks around long enough to welcome her family and to potentially choose between Moynes and Glaze. But the Grippo situation is far from over.