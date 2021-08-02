J.Lo’s Vacation Dress Featured This Year’s Top Trend

String bikinis, nautical stripes, and Carrie Bradshaw-approved nameplate necklaces have all made appearances on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday getaway in Italy, where she’s been lounging on yachts and shopping in the city alongside beau Ben Affleck for the past week. But leave it to the Hustlers star to save her best look for last.
On Saturday, Lopez was spotted closing out her trip in the coastal town of Portofino, wearing a white sundress by Cult Gaia, paired with oversized sunglasses, a printed tote bag, gold flip-flops, and her much-discussed “BEN” necklace.
Lopez’s dress, called the Keegan dress, is mid-length and features diamond-shaped cut-outs — a huge trend in 2021 — across the waist, as well as a collared neckline, cuffed sleeves, and pockets. The white version, worn by J.Lo, is sold-out on the brand’s website but is available, for $578, at Saks in sizes XS to M. A striped alternative is also in-stock, at Cult Gaia in sizes XS to S, as well as on Forward, where sizes XS to L are available.
This is hardly the first time that Lopez has donned the daring trend, though it could very well be our favorite of her many takes on the look. In January, she posed for a feature in Elle, wearing a red, cut-out turtleneck from Prada’s spring ‘21 collection. Two months later, in March, she brought out the peek-a-boo trend again, modeling a black bodycon dress with triangular cut-outs across the chest and arms for her spring campaign shoot with DSW.
Since cut-outs are continuing to become a staple on runways, Instagram, and red carpets alike, we doubt this will be Lopez’s last time testing out the trend.
If you’re interested in trying her most recent look for yourself, shop the Cult Gaia Keegan dress, below.
