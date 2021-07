Why Dolly Parton Never Takes Off Her Makeup Before Bed

Parton: Absolutely. I always dressed for my own comfort and what a country girl's idea of glamour is. I wrote a song called “ Backwoods Barbie ” that kind of tells how I always wanted to be pretty. When I saw pictures in magazines or dolls that were beautiful, I just always wanted to be that. I overdid it and I still overdo it, but that fits my personality. In my early years in Nashville, I had some pretty big people tell me that I should tone it down, that people would take me more seriously if I didn't wear so much stuff and didn't look so cheap. Chet Atkins, one of our great legends who was a dear friend of mine, pulled me aside one day and said, You need to look more natural, because you're a pretty girl and you could look good — you don't need all that. Of course, I guess I just got worse and worse, and after I became famous, Chet pulled me over again and said, Well, I guess we know who was right here. We laughed about it. I would never change because this is who I am, this is how I feel comfortable. I think everybody should feel good and dress and look the way they feel comfortable, because if you're comfortable within yourself, people are comfortable around you, no matter how artificial you look. If they know you're real, it still works.