Why Dolly Parton Never Takes Off Her Makeup Before Bed

Parton: Yeah, well, I think a lot of people have more plastic surgery done than they admit. I never was ashamed to say so because I thought it might help somebody else with it, even helping them find better doctors. Some people are comfortable with the way they look and they don't believe in that, and that's all fine. But if you feel like you need to do something that would make you feel better about yourself, if you've got the nerve and the money and the desire, why not do it? Just go find the best people to do it. I'll make jokes about it, but it's no joke. I'm serious about what I do, trying to keep myself looking as good as I can. If things bother me, I'm better to take care of it than obsess over it. I think it's all fine. People are accepting it now — it's almost fashionable to talk about it, with all the fillers and Botox and all that. People need to feel good about themselves.