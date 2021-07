Anyone Else Having Olympics FOMO?

This year's Olympic Games have social distancing guidelines , cardboard beds, and almost no spectators. Yet despite CNN dubbing it "the first 'no-fun' Olympics," it's also the first ceremony with one thing we never knew we needed: TikTokers. Since arriving at the Olympic Village, athletes have been poking fun at this year's unique circumstances and sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses into their day-to-day lives in Tokyo, giving us all a little bit of Olympics FOMO. As a result, we have all ended up on the "2020 Olympians trying to break their anti-sex beds" side of TikTok.