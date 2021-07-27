Metal Bed Frames Are Good, Actually

I was not alone in scoffing at this cozy, aspirational checklist assembled by earnest Twitter users. I also saw plenty of retorts from single cis men over 35 who were utterly offended that anyone would deign to call them out for having a metal bed frame. Unfortunately, this led me to think: Gross, am I no better than them? The key though is not to get angry about a sweeping proclamation like this, and all its potentially sexist and classist implications. Rather, it's to realize how silly it — and nearly every other viral Twitter take — is. Because the real sign of being an adult is actually not giving a shit what people think about your bed, sheets, or home.