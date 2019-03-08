For those of us living in highly populated urban areas, we're all too familiar with the fact that the bigger and more bustling your city, the smaller your apartment. People flock to destinations like New York, Paris, and London with a willingness to make all kinds of sacrifices, including paying a lot more of their hard-earned dollars/euros/pounds for a lot less living space. If you have a tiny apartment or modest studio (join the club), finding the right small space furniture can be a challenge — especially if you come from a family of out-of-towners that love to drop by for visits.
While you're probably feeling claustrophobic at the mere thought of hosting guests in your already cramped home, there are plenty of bed and sofa options that actually fit in tight living quarters. Consider a foam mattress that's easy to stow away, for example, or a sleek couch that doubles as a comfy sleeping spot. Get creative with your home decor and interior design skills and transform that forgotten corner into a cozy, bohemian-style nook that's also suitable for naps, or channel your inner college kid by fancify-ing a basic futon. Ahead, find a selection of comfortable, small-space sleeping solutions no matter how limited your living quarters might be.
