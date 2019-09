For those of us living in highly populated urban areas, we're all too familiar with the fact that the bigger and more bustling your city, the smaller your apartment. People flock to destinations like New York, Paris, and London with a willingness to make all kinds of sacrifices, including paying a lot more of their hard-earned dollars/euros/pounds for a lot less living space. If you have a tiny apartment or modest studio (join the club), finding the right small space furniture can be a challenge — especially if you come from a family of out-of-towners that love to drop by for visits.