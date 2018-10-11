Overall, think ahead when you’re out shopping for furniture. Ask yourself questions like will I love this in a year from now? If not, is it affordable for the time being? How easy is this for me to assemble? Also, make sure to consider the size not only of the room where your furniture is going but the elevator, stairwell, and doorway the furniture needs to get through to get to your space. Moving is stressful enough without needing to "origami" your mattress to get it into an elevator. Keep these questions in mind and your next move will be a breeze.