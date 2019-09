As a designer used to working in New York City, as well as someone who lives in an apartment myself, maximizing small spaces is an issue I am all too familiar with. The best thing you can do to combat a small apartment is to think like a minimalist: Less is more in a smaller space. Get organized and make sure to only fill your home with items that you absolutely need and/or that truly bring you joy. After you decide what to hang onto, hidden storage is the answer. Take advantage of closet and cabinet space, under bed storage, space behind doors, etc. For items that you need to stash “in plain sight” choosing visually appealing storage pieces like beautiful, natural lidded baskets instead of cheap plastic bins is an investment that will go a long way and make your small space appear so much more sophisticated.