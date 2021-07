Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Sweaty Summer Game-Changer

Depending on where you live and the amount of time you spend outdoors and/or generally working up a sweat, dry shampoo may be an essential item in your hair care routine.While there are plenty of options for every hair type and concern , one dry shampoo has long stood above the rest: The near-universally Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo . (It's smart alright, but in this case, the letters are shorthand for "perfect hair day".) If you haven't tried it out yourself, you can peruse the over 3,000 Sephora reviews to find out more. But, in short, it's become a cult favorite for its lightweight texture, intoxicating (in a good way) scent, and the fact that it actually leaves hair feeling cleaner (not just drier) than pre-spritz. So how do you top the smartest dry shampoo out there? Five years after its launch, Living Proof is back with a sophomore formula, the PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo