Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Sweaty Summer Game-Changer

Depending on where you live and the amount of time you spend outdoors and/or generally working up a sweat, dry shampoo may be an essential item in your hair care routine.
While there are plenty of options for every hair type and concern, one dry shampoo has long stood above the rest: The near-universally Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo. (It's smart alright, but in this case, the letters are shorthand for "perfect hair day".) If you haven't tried it out yourself, you can peruse the over 3,000 Sephora reviews to find out more. But, in short, it's become a cult favorite for its lightweight texture, intoxicating (in a good way) scent, and the fact that it actually leaves hair feeling cleaner (not just drier) than pre-spritz. So how do you top the smartest dry shampoo out there? Five years after its launch, Living Proof is back with a sophomore formula, the PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo.
According to the brand, the main differences between the "Advanced" dry shampoo and the original (aside from perhaps extra years spent in higher education) include an updated "lighter" scent as well as an "optimized conditioning ingredient blend" that doesn't leave your scalp and strands feeling dry AF.
Ahead, follow along as two Refinery29 editors — one, a dry shampoo novice and the other an enthusiastic consumer — take Living Proof's new launch for a test drive.
Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
I don’t really use dry shampoo. I’ve tried numerous times before but I’ve never really gotten it. I always feel like I’m doing something wrong, like I’m putting even more product into my hair that it definitely doesn’t need. My scalp is that type of dry that gets my hair very oily (seems confusingly contradicting, I know) so I wash it every two to three days when it’s basically screaming at me to do so.
Since I recently cut my hair short, I need less product in general. I also have purple curtain bangs, which can get Sahara desert-levels of dry, and I don't always look to use something that could make feel them even drier. That being said, Living Proof's Advanced dry shampoo is kind of magical for making sweat disappear from your hair. After getting home from a full day in the blaring NYC summer sun, I don’t always feel like washing my hair: This stuff does the trick. It also doesn’t leave a huge white streak that takes forever to blend in, even on my naturally brunette hair. In general, this dry shampoo was super convenient to use as a quick mid-day refresh, but I'll probably follow it up with a leave-in conditioner spray on pieces of my hair that need more moisture.
Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
I'm a longtime fan of Living Proof's original dry shampoo, so I was pretty excited to try the new formula. I usually wash my hair three times a week, and by the second or third day, I definitely notice less volume around my roots and crown of my hair. Dry shampoo helps a lot with that, as well as helping absorb oil, of course.
At first spritz, Living Proof's Advanced dry shampoo is definitely more powerful than the OG. The texture is drier and if you have dark hair like mine, will definitely need to be worked in properly to avoid the dreaded white, powdery buildup. Bit by bit, I dispensed concentrated sprays of the product in my roots, tousling it in each time. After I did my entire head, I was surprised at how clean it felt; usually, the price I pay for mitigating greasy scalp is a slight buildup-y residue. Not the case here: My hair was surprisingly shiny after application (usually I chase dry shampoo with a dry oil mist to add a light veil of moisture back into my hair), and I was able to hold off on washing my hair for a full day more than I otherwise would've. As we enter the sweaty, humid dog days of summer, I'll definitely be back for more.
