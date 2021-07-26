Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Sweaty Summer Game-Changer

At first spritz, Living Proof's Advanced dry shampoo is definitely more powerful than the OG. The texture is drier and if you have dark hair like mine, will definitely need to be worked in properly to avoid the dreaded white, powdery buildup. Bit by bit, I dispensed concentrated sprays of the product in my roots, tousling it in each time. After I did my entire head, I was surprised at how clean it felt; usually, the price I pay for mitigating greasy scalp is a slight buildup-y residue. Not the case here: My hair was surprisingly shiny after application (usually I chase dry shampoo with a dry oil mist to add a light veil of moisture back into my hair), and I was able to hold off on washing my hair for a full day more than I otherwise would've. As we enter the sweaty, humid dog days of summer, I'll definitely be back for more.