Despite being postponed by over a year (and then some) along with ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on this summer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tennis star Naomi Osaka helped to kick things off by lighting the Olympic Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony, which aired in the U.S. this morning. In the age of streaming, the Olympics is one of the few examples of "appointment television" left — a.k.a. the stuff you want to watch live. But if you're already experiencing cable-cutter FOMO, don't despair. There are more ways than ever to experience the Olympics via streaming platforms — no cable bill (or even TV) required. Below, find everything you need to know about which streaming services are offering access to live coverage of the games and keep up with the schedule and results throughout this athletic extravaganza on the official Tokyo 2020 website.
Peacock is a new but ever-expanding streaming service from NBCUniversal (ICYMI: the name comes from the iconic NBC logo). Its extensive Olympics coverage will consist of four daily live studio shows as well as play-backs, commentary, and analysis available on their Premium tier, beginning on July 24.
Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month. Cancel anytime. Sign up here.
The fuboTV streaming service focuses primarily on live sports television, which means it will be offering all the major channels that are airing the Olympics including NBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel, and more. All of these channels are available as part of the Starter Plan.
fuboTV's Starter Plan is $64.99 per month plus you get the first week free. Cancel anytime. Sign up here.
Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to stream the big games this summer. In order to access the major channels that will air the Olympics (again, that's NBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel, and more), you will need to sign up for Sling Blue which is is usually $35 but is currently being offered for just $10 for your first month. Plus, you'll have thousands of hit TV shows and movies to choose from on-demand.
Get your first month of Sling Blue for $10. Cancel anytime. Sign up here.
In addition to watching breaking news, daytime soaps, and a slew of popular TV series, Hulu's Live TV subscribers can tune into all sorts of live sports as they happen — including coverage of the Olympics. And of course, there's NBC's Jonas Brothers' Olympics Dreams Special that'll also be available on Hulu Live TV (and all other services that stream NBC) for whenever you need a break from the cut-throat competition.
Hulu + Live TV is $64.99 per month, plus you get the first week free. Cancel anytime. Sign up here.
