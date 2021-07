Despite being postponed by over a year (and then some) along with ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on this summer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics . Tennis star Naomi Osaka helped to kick things off by lighting the Olympic Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony, which aired in the U.S. this morning. In the age of streaming, the Olympics is one of the few examples of "appointment television" left — a.k.a. the stuff you want to watch live. But if you're already experiencing cable-cutter FOMO, don't despair. There are more ways than ever to experience the Olympics via streaming platforms — no cable bill (or even TV) required. Below, find everything you need to know about which streaming services are offering access to live coverage of the games and keep up with the schedule and results throughout this athletic extravaganza on the official Tokyo 2020 website