According to The New York Times, Norway’s Handball Federation has complained about the rule through letters to the International Handball Federation since 2006, arguing that the ruling doesn't acknowledge some countries’ cultural sensitivities and does not account for the comfort of people who don't want to be as exposed. But the International Handball Federation has yet to accept that shorts might offer a simple solution for female players. Unsurprisingly, the dress code is the opposite for male athletes, who are expected to wear tank tops and long shorts.