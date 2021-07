Beyond dress codes, many have pointed out that the Olympics and international sports organizations are enforcing discriminatory practices through their uniform policies. Earlier this month, swimming caps for natural hair were ruled out of the Olympics by the International Swimming Federation because “the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require caps of such size and configuration.” Although the body did not allow accommodations for Black swimmers, it’s worth noting that the original Speedo cap was first created to prevent white women’s hair from flowing around while they swim. There have also been cases of religious discrimination . Back in 2012, the Iranian women’s soccer team was disqualified for showing up in headscarves. By 2016, international outrage helped fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad become the first U.S. athlete to compete wearing a headscarf.