The Olympics Ban On Afro Swim Caps Is Targeting Black Athletes

What's more, the ban may discourage young Black athletes from pursuing the sport of swimming at all. Following the ruling, The Black Swimming Association issued a statement acknowledging the harmful ripple effects that could come from this step backward. "A week after celebrating Alice Dearing becoming the first Black-Brit to qualify for the Olympics, we are extremely disappointed to see the FINA decision," the statement reads. "[It's] one that will discourage many younger athletes from ethnic minority communities from pursuing competitive swimming."