Why Some Faith-Based Sports Uniforms Get Banned

Sports uniforms are created to help athletes swim, run, jump, move, and fly faster, more gracefully, and prevent injury. In some cases, these uniforms can make a real, tangible difference in performance. Full-body swimsuits were developed to make swimmers more buoyant and significantly reduce drag. They also made swimmers faster and had a marked impact on swimming. In 2009, more than 20 world records were broken. Michael Phelps complained that the suits were distorting swimmers' true skill and ability. He threatened to boycott the 2010 Olympics if swimmers were allowed to compete in these suits. They've since been banned.But for some athletes, performance and safety are not the only things they keep in mind when getting dressed for a sport; they're also factoring in their faith. Muslim, Jewish, and Pentecostal women who adhere to their faiths’ requirements of modest dress wear clothing with sleeves, high necklines, and longer hems. Regardless of the setting or activity, these requirements must be met when they’re in public spaces. For casual sports and exercise, these women can typically piece together a modest look and participate in the activity of their choice. But at the competitive level, women of faith often have to get special permission to wear a modified uniform. Sometimes, it isn’t granted.