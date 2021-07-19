A Look Inside Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Summer Beauty Box

TLDR: Click here to shop the Summer 2021 Violet Grey Violet Box — or, to just take a peep at all the luxe beauty goodies hiding inside.
Los Angeles beauty hotspot Violet Grey is reprising its cult-favorite Violet Box for Summer 2021 — and dare we say, it's better than ever? Consider your summer beauty routine sorted with the arrival of The Violet Box Best Of Summer, a blockbuster set of bestselling skin care, hair treatments, and makeup wrapped in one seriously chic package. You know the drill: Every season, the beauty whisperers at Violet Grey distill their expertise to curate the (actual) best-of-the-best luxury goods at a steep discount. This year's Best Of Summer box contains everything you could possibly covet for weekend getaways, languid staycations, and everything in between; think luxurious sunscreens, the cream blush to end all cream blushes, glow-boosting serums, and so much more. While the $408 price tag is far from an impulse buy, the contents of the box are valued at $817 (aka double what you're paying).
Advertisement
As in previous years, the Violet Box has very limited quantities available, and once it's gone — it's gone for good. (FYI: it's also a final sale purchase.) Keep scrolling to shop the très exclusive box and take a closer peek at every product you'll find inside.
What's inside The Violet Box?
What it is: skin-luminizing drops with anti-aging, hydration, and pore-refinement benefits that can be used for a subtle glowy finish overtop makeup or as a primer.
What it is: a daily serum formulated from a bio-fermented blend of hyaluronic acid complex, kefiran, stabilized vitamin C (THD), and rice peptides that help nourish, protect, brighten, smooth, and repair skin.
What it is: A weightless pre-shampoo treatment that improves hair elasticity, bounce, and shine.
What it is: A firming eye cream that contains a tri-peptide to stimulate collagen and elastin.
What it is: A luminous, organic cream blush that melts into skin with a hint of color.
Advertisement
What it is: A refillable metal compact for your favorite shade of Kjaer Weis cream blush.
What it is: A toning body concentrate that firms skin on the arms for a smoother effect.
What it is: A set of 36 hydrocolloid dots that draw out fluid and impurities from surface-level whiteheads.
What it is: A sheer, dewy liquid highlighter in a gleaming shade of rose gold.
What it is: A sheer, reef-safe sunscreen with anti-aging properties, vitamin E, and SPF 50.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.