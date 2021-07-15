From charcoal-infused blotting papers to more CoverGirl Clean pressed powder compacts than I can keep count, I've tried just about every product out there to curb slick, shiny foreheads. Now to be sure, I love a fresh, radiant complexion. But, as an oily-skinned gal, I know first-hand the fine line between grease and glow. My summer fantasy is looking like a dewy Glossier model. Instead, hot, balmy weather usually renders my T-zone practically reflective. With all that in mind – and summer in full swing — I was more than willing to hit checkout on Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, which I've clocked as a trending Amazon beauty item for some time now. (And yes, like so many viral products these days, we probably have TikTok to thank.) With over 17,000 reviews, a whole heap of convincing before & after pictures, and a digestible price tag of $10, the product gets its mattifying magic from using a "real volcanic stone" to "instantly" soak up excess oil (aka it's an oil magnet). Other details also state (and reviewers confirmed) that it can be used on both fresh or makeup-finished faces AND is very easy to clean (read: it's reusable!). Investing in a one-time tool that curbs excess oil instead of repurchasing sheets or powders every few weeks? Well, that just makes sense.
What is this magic?! I have no idea how this little round stone turns even my end-of-the-day, BP-oil-spill of a face into something fresh and presentable, but it DOES.
Amazon reviewer
Upon ripping open the Amazon bubble mailer, I was shocked at how teeny this lil' roller was — about four or five inches tall. While at first, I worried that this would make it hard to use, it totally wasn't. In fact, I ended up loving how portable it was since I ended up bringing it in my (small, crowded) purse everywhere I went.
Most days, I'm already a greaseball by noon — meaning, it didn't take much time before I had an opportunity to put Revlon's mattifying roller to work. I popped off the cap and started rolling it in circular motions over my shiny forehead, nose, and chin. It made a sort of rattle-y sound as it glided along my face, so it's not as subtle a gesture as a ladylike blot. However, I was really pleased with the finish on my skin; sometimes powder makes me look flat, but this bestowed a satin-y finish that still left my skin looking natural. (Plus, you could see tiny pinpricks of gross-yet-satisfying oil on the surface of the rock.) The roller also is designed to work over makeup, something I found to be true as I tested it out. Even though I was rolling, not patting, at the grease, it didn't disturb my foundation in any noticeable way.
It acts as a sort of Paris filter for the skin, subtly blurring shine without dimming your glow.
Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer
I can't take the credit for unearthing this nifty gem, though. As previously stated, the product's racked up over 17,000 reviews on Amazon. "Y’all! I go from looking like I swam in a pool of grease to matte af! Love it," writes one reviewer. "The price of this thing was right, too. I got it for $10, which is less money than a month’s worth of oil blotting sheets," another points out. Then there's this poetic image: "My face produces more oil than BP and this handy little gadget was able to suck it all up!" While I, like the legions of happy reviewers, am pleased with this cheap thrill, there is one thing to note: it doesn't work as a powder and provide a veil of matte coverage. But that's another reason I love it! Rather than leaving me looking totally matte, I actually achieve that elusive glow. It acts as a sort of Paris filter for the skin, subtly blurring shine without dimming your glow. (Plus, re-applying powder all day doesn't exactly do wonders for my acne-prone skin.)
Y’all! I go from looking like I swam in a pool of grease to matte af! Love it.
Amazon Reviewer
Cleaning it is also a breeze: According to the product description, you can wash the tiny volcanic stone (yes, it's an actual volcanic stone) with a gentle cleanser (I used diluted castille soap), rinse, and air-dry before popping it back into the roller. Sure, there's something appealing about the luxury of dabbing your face with Tatcha gold-leaf sheets, but it's hard to beat an infinitely reusable beauty product that's only $10. In fact, I've tried the most expensive mattifying products — and I'd go as far as to say this genius gizmo beats them all. While I'll still occasionally use a powder to set my skin, the Revlon roller is as good (if not better) for quick touch-ups as blotting sheets — minus the waste. It has yet to break me out, too, which is no small feat for acne-prone folks like me. Revlon: 1, summer: 0.
The price of this thing was right, too. I got it for $10, which is less money than a month’s worth of oil blotting sheets.
Amazon Reviewer
