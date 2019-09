Blotting Papers Are The Biggest Scam Of The Summer

That's only part of the reason why I hate blotting papers. The other reason is because they are useless. Nobody needs blotting papers; the idea that you need to absorb your natural oils is predicated on the idea that your natural oils are something to be ashamed of. I am firmly against this. The worst things I have ever done to my skin have been in an effort to make it "less oily." I have scrubbed it into oblivion. I have put rubbing alcohol on cotton balls and put those cotton balls on my face — and only to discover that most methods of zapping your face of oil make it produce more oil.