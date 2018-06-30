Blotting Papers Are The Biggest Scam Of The Summer

To be fair, blotting papers won't do that. But they will do nothing except make your skin marginally less shiny for a short period of time, after which you will need to use them again, and then suddenly you have all these blotting papers floating around your handbag and some of them are used because you couldn't find a trash can, which, gross. (Fact: Having used blotting papers in your bag is exponentially grosser than having visibly oily skin.)