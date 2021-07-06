We get a really lengthy dinner conversation from these two. They bond over their respective situations with their parents, and what they want to change in their own relationships. Katie’s parents split when she was young; Andrew’s dad wasn’t around. Andrew also opens up about how an ex of his, who was white, told him she was scared of having mixed race children and the kids not looking like they were hers to outsiders. Katie notes that maybe she’s naive as a white woman or affected by the community she grew up in, but “I don’t give a fuck when people want to look at me” because no one would come between her and their children. She and Andrew are very much on the same page with that one.