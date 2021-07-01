And this may sound ridiculous, but the garlic can actually get stuck up your snout if you're a little too slap happy with how you shove in the cloves — and that can earn you an embarrassing trip to the ER to have it surgically removed. To top it all off, "putting a foreign body in your nose can also cause an infection from overgrowth of bacteria," Dr. Olulade continues. "You have bacteria or viruses on your hands, and the garlic may have bacteria, which can overgrow and cause an infection." Ew!