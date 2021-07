So, please, skip shoving garlic — or anything, really — up your nose in the hopes of finding a cure for your clogged sinuses. We're begging you. Instead, Dr. Olulade says to try a saline spray to help clear out your nasal passages. You may also get relief from over-the-counter antihistamines (if allergies are behind your sniffles) or decongestants, although, "it's best to check with your doctor or pharmacist before taking any meds," she says, before stressing, "But don’t put garlic up your nose." In fact, in general, when you're looking for health advice, maybe try to steer clear of the TikTok trends . Your body will thank you.