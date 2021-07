Can We Trust Anything Britney Spears Posts On Instagram?

Right after Spears' devastating address, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari posted an Instagram video on June 25 of the two laughing on a private plane, suggesting they were going on vacation. Later, the singer posted a video on June 29 of her view in Hawaii, as well as her dancing and posing on a pristine beach. Her caption is long but she specifically notes that she allegedly filmed this content recently. "I did it again 😜 !!!! Maui part 2 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!!," she wrote. However, fans pointed out that the supposedly new video is eerily similar to another one from September 2020 : same red bikini, same cowboy hat, and same mask. There's even a lookalike patch of seaweed situated next to her.