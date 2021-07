Black Widow Makes A Few Amendments To Nat’s Avengers Story

The end of Black Widow doesn't offer too many details about how Nat plans to free her fellow Avengers from a prison in the middle of the sea, where we left them at the end of Civil War. Originally, the end of that film implies that Captain America, alone, busts Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) out, but the end of Black Widow suggests that he had Nat's help. We know for sure that when Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Dark Order landed on Earth in Infinity War — likely mere months after the events of Black Widow — Natasha had already reconnected with the fugitives before she, Captain America, and Falcon had to jet off to Scotland to rescue Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) from Thanos' league of space invaders. That reunion paved the way for the rest of the Avengers to later fight side by side in the devastating Wakanda battle sequence and later at the Avengers compound in Endgame, ultimately resulting in the mad titan's epic defeat and a reversal of almost all of the damage he wrought upon the galaxy.