Esther Perel Doesn’t Play Games — Except For Her Own

I drew my own card about lying, too: What is a lie I'm tempted to tell about myself? (My answer was that I'm occasionally tempted to give a fake name to people, for no reason at all, other than, I suppose, maybe not to be so seen all the time.) And, in fact, there are many Story cards about lying — and about sex (those are marked with a pink symbol so they can be more easily sorted out if you want to play with an all-ages crowd). But then too there are cards that make you think about what is the first thing you see when you look in the mirror, what is the last thing you faked, who is your latest crush, what moment of being bullied still sticks with you, and so on. It's a game for everyone who, as a kid playing Truth or Dare, always chose Truth — not because they were scared to take on the Dare, but because they wanted to see what would be asked of them, they wanted to see if their friends were as curious about the world — about each other — as they were. It was also just more fun.