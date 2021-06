Jill Biden Addressed Those Fishnets In Her Vogue Cover Interview

While her looks have been garnering a lot of attention from the press, Dr. Biden is unaware of the style fans she’s garnered during her time at the White House. When asked about @drjillbidenfashion , an Instagram account documenting all of Dr. Biden’s #OOTDs, the First Lady said that she hasn't seen it. “It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. I put my hair up!” she said. “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail.”