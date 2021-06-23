Meet The 22-Year-Old Vintage Seller ID’ing Your Favorite Sex And The City Looks On TikTok

She credits much of her success to people’s interest in lesser-known brands like that of Thomass. It helps that so many people are bored with mainstream fashion right now. “It’s really refreshing to see things that you've never really seen before,” Haroutounian explains. These days, with the rise of social media, a lot of what made fashion so interesting — mostly, its ability to showcase a person’s individual characteristics and aesthetic preferences — is gone. On Instagram and TikTok, the most distinctive dressers are the ones copied the quickest, and their once-unique sense of style is replicated in the time it takes to hit share. Fast-fashion brands that spurt out trends twice a week then feed on that, making millions off of a few peoples’ originality.