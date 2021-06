Meet The 22-Year-Old Vintage Seller ID’ing Your Favorite Sex And The City Looks On TikTok

She’s begun sourcing from Europe, where the market isn’t quite as saturated as the U.S. No matter where she’s on the hunt, though, her rule of thumb will always be the one her mom taught her as a budding thrifter: Don’t overlook a single item. “Being at thrift stores all the time with [my mom,] she always told me to really look at everything: Look at the label, feel the piece, and you might surprise yourself,” she recalls. This mentality is what allowed her to notice a dress that happened to be the work of Coty Award winner Giorgio di Sant' Angelo. She bought the dress for $15. The same one is currently in the collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.