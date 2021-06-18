A Year Into The Pandemic, People Are Changing What They Wear. Here’s Why

The 35-year-old is just one of many looking to fashion as a way to make sense of the impact the last past 15 months had. The coronavirus pandemic shook up the lives, jobs, and relationships of untold people. There is no amount of therapy that would enable us to make perfect sense of all the loss and suffering we’ve endured, but in the meantime, our clothing gives us a tangible way to express ourselves and mark the enormous sense of change we’re all experiencing.