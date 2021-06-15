Karl Is An Infuriating & Ridiculous Bachelorette Villain. This Is Great News

“Looking around, I don’t really know if everyone’s being 100% transparent in the house,” Karl offers. He refuses to name “specifics” or “details,” but swears “some people” aren’t dating Katie with “the best intentions.” Katie takes the bait and immediately panics. Karl then sidesteps telling Katie anything more — like actual concrete facts — explaining, “You’ve already been through a lot and I don’t want you to stress about that.” Karl has crafted an effective way to make himself look like Katie’s truth-telling knight in shining armor, in a pit of snakes, without giving her a stich of helpful or conclusive information. To cinch this characterization, Karl promises Katie she can “trust him” and he has her “best interests in mind.”

