Karl Is An Infuriating & Ridiculous Bachelorette Villain. This Is Great News

Karl, who is a Black man, has none of this distracting and offensive baggage. In fact, Karl’s race currently has nothing to do with his narrative, and many other BIPOC men are his biggest critics (thereby mitigating the threat of white cast members attacking a single Black person en masse, which is plausible considering the franchise's track record ). Karl simply seems to want to win the game of The Bachelorette, as he views it. The Bachelorette telegraphed as much before the season even properly began. In the pre-premiere teaser, Karl tells an unseen co-star, “You need to get the fuck out of my way” and later shadow boxes alone in a corner, like he’s preparing to fight someone. Over the premiere episode , Karl repeatedly presents the season as a chance to best his fellow contestants, rather than connect with Katie.