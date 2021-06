All The Voices (& One Grey’s Anatomy Cameo) In Pixar’s Luca

Similar to other Pixar films like Coco , Luca centers on a protagonist having a literal out-of-body experience. The titular character is a young teenager who also happens to be a sea monster. He lives under the waves on the coast of an imaginary Italian town called Portorosso, but he dreams of going on land and seeing the city as a human. Luckily for him, sea monsters automatically become human when they dry off on land. But, there are a few characters he meets during his journey that threaten to expose his secret and send him home.