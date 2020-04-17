The 14 Freshest Movies On Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ has only been in our lives for a few months, but the streaming service keeps adding and changing to keep things fresh. Looking for some Disney goodness to watch? We rounded up all the newest movies, fresh out of theaters, on Disney+. Plus, a few new Disney+ originals.
There are actually one or two major releases in this list that may surprise a few fans. For starters, after movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus, Disney opted to fast-track the digital release of Onward because its theatrical run was cut short in March. Disney will also release Artemis Fowl on its streaming service June 12, but a few upcoming movies are simply too big to debut on the service. Mulan was given a new release date in July and Black Widow will was pushed to November.
But until Artemis Fowl and the latest Star Wars film (Rise of Skywalker, where are you?) drop on Disney+, these are the newest, freshest, most of-the-moment movies you can stream on the freshman service.
