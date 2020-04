Streaming services are a saving grace for those who must hunker down at home for the foreseeable future. If you haven’t yet explored Disney+, there’s no time like the present. It’s the home of oodles of nostalgia-inducing animated films, as well as your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. It has the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Star Wars franchise. There’s even classic feel-good family movies, along with cute animal content.