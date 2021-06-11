Jill Biden And Kate Middleton Matched In Pink For Their First Meeting

On
Wednesdays Fridays, we wear pink. Or at least that’s the fashion memo coming from this morning’s meeting between First Lady Jill Biden and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Donning pink hues, a top spring color, the two stepped out on Friday for an official visit to the Connor Downs Academy preschool in Cornwall, England.
The two met during President Biden’s visit to the U.K. to attend the G7 Summit. But they took this time to discuss their shared interest in education, participating in a roundtable discussion about early education and spending time with students (and their class pet bunnies).
The Duchess of Cambridge donned a fuschia Alexander McQueen fitted dress with pleated neckline and matching waist belt. She paired the outfit with an L.K. Bennett nude “Milly” bag. The tailored dress resembles an Alexander McQueen number she’s worn in the past, to Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 and the Queen’s Trooping the Colour Parade in 2017.
Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden wore a bright pink blazer and white dress with nude Valentino pumps. Biden has, too, worn similar versions of this look in the past, including a black dress and double-breasted blazer she paired with fishnets (to the disdain of conservatives on Twitter) in April.
This is Biden’s first international trip as FLOTUS, shaping her image on the global stage. On Thursday, Biden also made headlines by wearing a “Love” black blazer by Zadig & Voltaire, which many were quick to compare to Melania Trump’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” parka from 2018, to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.