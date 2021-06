Ariana Grande Just Wore Not One, But Two Viral TikTok Brands

With guidance from her longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Grande wore a black, flower-shaped top, called The Rachel , from Cult Gaia. The cropped tank top, which debuted in the Los Angeles-based brand’s spring ‘21 collection, cost $328 before it sold out earlier this season, though the style is still available in a medium for anyone who wants to try the color Spice . (The brand’s Serita dress , which has been worn by Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross and is also a mainstay on TikTok , is currently available as well.)