Ariana Grande Just Wore Not One, But Two Viral TikTok Brands

Another look from the show, which Grande is currently a coach on, was also from Mirror Palais. She wore the brand's pastel pink-and-blue balconette bra with a pair of matching, high-rise trousers, both of which are printed with a ‘60s-inspired swirl print. Unfortunately, despite a recent restock, the set, as well as her aforementioned mini skirt, are both currently sold out. TikTok strikes again.