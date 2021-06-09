Inside The Most Complex, Heartbreaking Episode Of Cruel Summer Yet

Victim blaming also allows groomers to find new victims and keeps survivors like Kate from sharing their whole stories — something Cruel Summer shrewdly highlights. "What people might forget in this process is that Martin is an adult," Modir shared. "Kate is a child. She's an adolescent, she's vulnerable, she's naive. In no way is she responsible for any of this. Martin is the responsible adult. He's the vice principal. He holds so much authority and is intentionally aware of every decision that he's making. That is grooming, that subtleness that happens, and then it really puts a lot of responsibility, unfortunately, on the victim. And that's the way society sees it."