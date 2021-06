7 Extremely Compelling Cruel Summer Fan Theories

Based on Martin's absolute disdain for Jeanette whenever he sees and speaks to her, this is a particularly dark and honestly reasonable theory. Reddit user Cutiepatootie8896 suggested that Martin actually lied to Kate about Jeanette being involved after his anger at her during the County Fair. That big incel energy moment did set Jeanette and Martin up as rivals; he was furious about Jeanette taking Kate's scrunchie, which was (at the time) his only excuse to see Kate alone again. This theory essentially posits that not only did Martin tell Kate that Jeanette saw her and chose not to help, but also that he stole Jeanette's necklace to set her up. Basically, this one puts the blame squarely on Martin Harris rather than Kate or Jeanette. If this is the case, the necklace and how Martin got it is going to be key.