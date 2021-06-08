7 Extremely Compelling Cruel Summer Fan Theories

In this theory, Annabelle is Martin's gun, the one that his father killed himself with, and possibly the one that was used to kill Martin when Kate escaped. One of the most interesting catches here is the idea that when we heard the gunshot in episode 4 it could have been Annabelle being fired. Seeing as the gunshot took place the night before Kate was found and freed, this sounds like a pretty likely option. But whether or not we see the gun in the next episode will be a big tell if this is the route the series is going.