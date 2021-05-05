Cruel Summer‘s Newest Twist Could Change The Course Of The Show Entirely

However, things take a huge swerve to the left as '95 Kate begins to listen to her therapy tapes. It's an emotionally challenging choice Kate makes in order to prepare for her deposition. Ever since Jeanette decided to sue, Kate's been told over and over again that she needs to "have her story straight." But she only has her own version of that story to trust. Martin Harris is dead and Jeanette denies her version of events. So, she contends, listening to her therapy tapes will help her understand what happened and "get her story straight." What actually happens, though, is that she hears herself talking about Annabelle, the girl that she met in Harris' basement. When she's asked who Annabelle is or was, she says she doesn't know. So was there another girl who was kidnapped alongside Kate? Or is there another explanation for Annabelle and the fact that we've never seen or heard of her before?

