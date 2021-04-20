Told over glimpses of three years — 1993, 1994, and 1995 — we see Jeanette turn from homely nerd to popular queen bee, which was a spot that used to be held by Kate. But it's vacant, seeing as we learn quickly that Kate was kidnapped. From there we learn that in '95, Jeanette is the most hated woman in the country... but why? The show sets up a twisty puzzle box enigma for us to solve as we try to decipher who's in the wrong, how each of the girls are connected, and what the scrunchie-and-overall-wearing ensemble cast has to do with it.