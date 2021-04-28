Is There Any Way Jeanette Didn’t See Kate On Cruel Summer?

Though it's been teased throughout, we learn here that Jeanette has been in Harris' basement multiple times since she, Vince, and Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) first broke in. And this is revealed while both she and Vince are in the one-time torture dungeon. While it seems damning on the surface, Jeanette's is also surely not the kind of admission that someone who was trying to hide their complicity in a kidnapping would reveal. And as we end the episode, Jeanette even asks Vince if he has another question he wants to ask, which is obviously "Did you see Kate?" It seems that whatever she told him in that moment convinced him that while she had been breaking into the house, she never saw Kate. Or at least that's the implication when we see Vince choose to lie under oath to protect his friend in a subsequent scene.