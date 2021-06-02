While Jeanette is wandering the halls, however, she leaves Mallory in the AV room where Martin finds her and the so-called prank tape featuring clips of teachers filmed without their knowledge. And when Martin walks in he sees footage of him leaving his house the morning after Kate went missing. After losing it on Mallory, he takes the tape which he's obviously worried might incriminate him. And at the end of the episode we learn why. On the video that Mallory said was playing instead of school announcements we can see a scene of Martin in front of his house and while you may need to pause to see the image clearly, in the background Kate can be seen looking out of the window. That tells us two things: she wasn't his "prisoner" on the first night she visited and she wasn't in the basement the next morning. But Martin's response — smashing the tape to smithereens, along with the fact he lied to her mother about Kate's whereabouts — proves he was always planning to abduct the young girl.

