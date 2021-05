While the 1993 sequence is easily the most unsettling of the episode, in 1994 we see Jamie bluntly gaslight Kate about him kissing Jeanette in the park. Not only does he straight up deny that the event happened, but when Kate tells him that she saw it, he uses her recent trauma as a reason for why she might have been making it up. We've already seen Jamie punch Jeanette in the face, and now he's casually making Kate question her own sanity and memory just as she's trying to come to terms with what happened to her. It's a sharp reminder that cruelty and abuse come in many forms. Not every abuser kidnaps someone or traps them in a basement, some just gaslight victims and deny their lived experience until they can't tell what's true or not anymore. Sadly for Kate, she encounters both kinds. But she's not the only one who has a run-in with Martin, as Jeanette also sees a different side of the creepy teacher when he radiates serious incel energy while telling her off about abandoning her nerdy date and humiliating him in front of Kate's cool friends.