It’s about to be another hot girl summer. And Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating by wearing one of 2021’s biggest fashion trends: the Tarzan bikini, a skimpy ’80s-style swimwear bottom, also known as a “curtain string bikini.”
On Monday, the “Savage” singer took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself savoring the hot weather. In them, she wore a cobalt blue Tarzan bikini bottom with a matching wrapped top. The Houston-born rapper’s two-piece is from Seven Swim, a luxury swimwear brand known for its curve-hugging bathing suits that feel like “second skin.”
Tarzan bikini bottoms are the TikTok-influenced swimwear trend of the summer, ensuring a post-vaccination vacation season filled with skimpy styles after more than a year in sweats. Though the style may seem revealing, it’s surprisingly comfortable, thanks to its adjustable straps and curtain-like front that allows you to choose how much skin to show.
Unfortunately, Megan's bikini set is currently sold out and won't be restocked in the coming months, according to the brand. But you can shop a similar style from Seven Swim below.