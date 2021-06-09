It’s about to be another hot girl summer. And Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating by wearing one of 2021’s biggest fashion trends: the Tarzan bikini, a skimpy ’80s-style swimwear bottom, also known as a “curtain string bikini.”
On Monday, the “Savage” singer took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself savouring the hot weather. In them, she wore a cobalt blue Tarzan bikini bottom with a matching wrapped top. The Houston-born rapper’s two-piece is from Seven Swim, a luxury swimwear brand known for its curve-hugging bathing suits that feel like “second skin.”
Tarzan bikini bottoms are the TikTok-influenced swimwear trend of the summer, ensuring a post-vaccination vacation season filled with skimpy styles after more than a year in sweats. Though the style may seem revealing, it’s surprisingly comfortable, thanks to its adjustable straps and curtain-like front that allows you to choose how much skin to show.