Who Are The People Still Getting Married On Plantations? You Might Be Surprised

Some people say they were just not that aware of their venue’s history. “To be completely honest, I didn’t even think of the history of the plantation until I received your message, and that was a moment where I said, ‘Oh damn’ because I realized how privileged I am that that thought didn’t even cross my mind,” Jen*, 24, who proposed to her fiancee and surprised her with an engagement shoot at Boone Hall earlier this year, tells Refinery29. “All I thought of was how beautiful the trees would look cascading over us for the engagement, and that it is where a scene in The Notebook was filmed, so that added a cool, romantic aspect to it.” Asked whether she would use Boone Hall as a venue again, she said yes. “Honestly I would probably still make the same decision, it was a beautiful location. No one has had any problem with it, and it’s been shared all over TikTok, Facebook, and large pages have shared it with no negative feedback.” The couple will be celebrating their wedding on a beach.