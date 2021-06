Gigi Hadid’s Crochet Top Is On-Trend & Still Available For $60

The popularity of crochet in fashion also comes from a DIY wave that propelled people to take on crafts like tie-dye and knitting during quarantine. Last year, a JW Anderson knitted cardigan worn by Harry Styles went viral on TikTok, with people knitting their own iterations of the designer style. Then there is the general rise in '70s fashion that has seen throwback trends, like crochet tops, hats, vests, and bikinis , back in style on the runway and street style.