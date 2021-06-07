Gigi Hadid’s Crochet Top Is On-Trend & Still Available For $60

Crochet fashion is no longer reserved for your grandmother’s closet, and Gigi Hadid’s latest outfit is clear evidence. Over the weekend, the supermodel stepped out in New York City wearing a crochet crop top from Mango, paired with mustard pants, white slides, and a beaded necklace. The yellow top featured a polo-like neckline with short sleeves and embroidered flowers.
Crochet is a big trend this summer, no thanks to the cottagecore aesthetic that has dominated street style and TikTok for the past year (think: Taylor Swift’s cardigan). Along with crochet pieces, floral maxi dresses, wicker baskets, and puff sleeves are part of the trend, which nods to traditional countryside crafts, fashion, and lifestyle.
The popularity of crochet in fashion also comes from a DIY wave that propelled people to take on crafts like tie-dye and knitting during quarantine. Last year, a JW Anderson knitted cardigan worn by Harry Styles went viral on TikTok, with people knitting their own iterations of the designer style. Then there is the general rise in '70s fashion that has seen throwback trends, like crochet tops, hats, vests, and bikinis, back in style on the runway and street style.
If crocheting isn't your thing, Hadid’s top —which is part of Mango’s Committed collection that, according to the brand, uses sustainable fibers or processes — is not only affordable ($59.99) but also still available. Shop it, below.